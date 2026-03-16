Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: dc comics, purearts

PureArts Bows Before Darkseid with New 1:1 Replica DC Comics Mask

Get ready to expand your Justice League Headquarters as new 1:1 scale DC Comics replicas are here from PureArts

Article Summary PureArts unveils a stunning 1:1 Darkseid mask replica inspired by Zack Snyder's Justice League vision.

The life-size collectible features LED light-up eyes and intricate stone-like textures for realism.

Exclusive Edition is limited to 250 units and includes Omega Flame eye attachments for enhanced effect.

Pre-orders are open for $799.99 with a Q1 2027 release and payment plans available through PureArts.

Darkness rises as PureArts is back with a new 1:1 DC Comics replica as they take a trip to Apokolips. The Darkseid 1:1 Scale Art Mask is another high-end collectible inspired by the villain Darkseid from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Zack Snyder had big plans for the DCEU, but a lot of WB changes forced things to go one way when they should have gone another. Thankfully, HBO Max delivered the ultimate cut of Justice League, which not only fixed some issues with the theatrical version but also introduced Darkseid as the true big bad. PureArts now brings Darkseid to life with a new life-size display piece that recreates his intimidating stone-like face with tons of detail and textures.

This DC Comics 1:1 Darkseid Mask replica will include LED light-up eyes, and the Exclusive Edition (limited to 250 units) enhances that with an extra Omega Beams Flame effect. Coming in at about 20 inches tall, this non-wearable collectible is a worthy addition for any god and will enhance any Justice League collection out there. Pre-orders are already live through PureArts at $799.99, with payment plans being offered and a Q1 2027 release date.

PureArts – Justice League Darkseid 1:1 Replica Mask

"Behold the power of Darkseid, the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips, with this highly detailed 1/1 scale Art Mask inspired by Zack Snyder's Justice League. This imposing replica captures the menacing visage of DC's ultimate villain, sculpted with remarkable precision and textures to reflect his stone-like skin and formidable presence."

"The mask features LED light-up eyes that radiate with Darkseid's overwhelming power. The display base is designed as a composition of his iconic battle armor, completing this masterpiece worthy of a god! A striking centerpiece for every DC collector and a tribute to the cinematic grandeur of Justice League. The Exclusive Edition, limited to only 250 units, includes a set of Omega Flame eye attachments that change the default glowing eyes to a burning molten fire effect, evoking his devastating Omega Beams."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!