DC Comics Etrigan The Demon Gets New Black Light Edition Gold Label

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a limited Black Light Edition Etrigan the Demon Gold Label DC Multiverse figure

The 7-inch collectible features striking black light deco, sword accessory, and an illuminated display base

Only 3,350 pieces available, making this Etrigan figure a must-have for DC Comics and Justice League Dark fans

Etrigan, created by Jack Kirby, is the rhyming demon bound to Jason Blood and serves a unique heroic role in DC lore

Etrigan the Demon was created by Jack Kirby for DC Comics in 1972, and he is a rhyming demon from Hell, who is bound to the mortal man Jason Blood. When Jason speaks the magical incantation, "Gone, gone the form of man…," he transforms into the flame-wreathed demon, wielding hellfire, superhuman strength, and arcane knowledge. While Etrigan often serves a heroic role, his methods are brutal, and his loyalties lie more with chaos than justice. His constant internal battle with Jason Blood, similar to Bruce Banner with the Hulk, as he despises the demon within.

Etrigan is now back with a new McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure, as collectors can now add some Black Light fun to their Justice League Dark collection. Limited to only 3,350 pieces, this figure is a reissue of the Demon Knight The Demon figure from years ago, but now with new eye-popping deco. Etrigan will come with a sword, an art card, a card holder, and a ball light display base with lights. This limited edition figure is already up for purchase from the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99.

The Demon (Demon Knights) Black Light Edition Gold Label

"Jason Blood, once a mortal man who lived centuries ago, was bound to Etrigan after the Demon was summoned by none other than the wizard Merlin. Jason was rendered immortal and granted the ability to swap places with his demonic counterpart upon saying the magic words. Though Jason has tried many times to exert his will over Etrigan while he is transformed, the Demon is too powerful to be completely contained. Still, more often than not, Etrigan, despite his nature, is interested in the greater good—even if his motives and methods remain suspect."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The DEMON is featured in black light glow deco

The Demon includes a sword and an exclusive card stand and a detailed black light base with two battery-powered black lights

