Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Marvel Legends Captain America Villains 2-Pack

Get ready for some star spangled villainy as Hasbro has unveiled a new Captain America Villains Comics figure 2-Pack

Article Summary Hasbro releases Marvel Legends Captain America Villains 2-Pack exclusive to Amazon.

Set includes iconic villains Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola with detailed accessories.

Both figures feature over 20 points of articulation for full poseability.

Pre-order now for $49.99 ahead of the June 2024 launch; collect them all!

Baron Helmut Zemo has an unyielding determination to destroy Captain America and the Avengers. He is a master manipulator and often employs advanced technology and resources to achieve his goals. This Marvel Comic big bad has returned to Hasbro as they debut a brand new Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends 2-Pack. Captain America will surely have his hands full with this set as it also includes Arnim Zola. Known for having his consciousness transferred into a robotic body, making him immortal and a constant pain in Cap's side.

Together, Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola form a formidable duo, and a deadly Marvel Legend set that brings these two right off the comic book pages. Baron Zero will some with two heads, his sword, and pistol, while Zola gets one of his gadgets and swappable camera heads. It would be great to see more of these signature hero villain packs in the future, it would be great to see new sculpts and figures for some iconic villains for Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and more. This fun Captain America Villains 2-Pack is priced at $49.99 with a June 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right on Amazon, so get yours will you can.

Marvel Legends Series Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Arnim Zola and Baron Zemo figures! These collectible figures are detailed to look like the iconic villains from Marvel's Captain America comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including alternate hands, weapon accessories, and unmasked Baron Zemo head."

CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS-INSPIRED: Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Marvel's Captain America comics

MARVEL COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 9 accessories, including an alternate hands and unmasked head for Zemo

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Captain America -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

