Hasbro Debuts First 2022 Star Wars Archive Collection Wave

Hasbro kicked off their first Star Wars live stream event of 2022, and even in a new year, it is the same old stuff. Repaints and reissues are the names of the game now, and the team kicked off 2022 with the announcement of their next Archive Collection. The Archive Collection is a release of older Star Wars: The Black Series figures with updated sculpts to match modern technology. From shot-real sculpts to better detail, these figures are worthy releases as it does give some popular characters a long await return. All of the figures will come in the Archive Collection window packaging, and the whole wave is based on the Original Trilogy. This wave will consist of C-3PO, infamous bounty hunter Dengar, the Emperor, and the return of Lando Calrissian in his Skiff Guard disguise.

This is not a bad rerelease this time around as it brings back some hot figures who we have seen in 5 and 7 years. C-3PO is a classic and icon character, and hopefully, we can get a companion R2-D2 to accompany him as well. The Emperor is back with a nicely updated figure with a fabric cloak and cane that will be a hit with both new and older collectors. I am not sure the Skiff Guard Mando will be hot as Mando figures are still arming up pegs as you read this in most retailers now. However, the long-awaited return of Dengar is a welcome one, and with The Book of Boba Fett taking off bounty hunter collectibles are starting to rise. All of these Star Wars: Archive Collection figures are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow (Feb. 10, 2022) at 1 PM EST at a variety of retailers like here and here.

