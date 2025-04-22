Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Moff Gidoen (Dark Trooper Armor) Vintage Collection

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Moff Gideon Dark Trooper Armor figure at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

New collectible features sleek armor, fabric cape, and three accessories from The Mandalorian.

Pre-orders for this Star Wars Vintage Collection figure start at $16.99 on Hasbro Pulse, releasing Summer 2025.

Figure offers dynamic poseability, paying homage to classic 1970s and 1980s Star Wars toys.

In The Mandalorian Season 3, Moff Gideon returns, yet again, with greater ambition. Presumed dead after his Season 2 defeat, Gideon resurfaces to show that he has been experimenting with cloning. Specifically, they try to combine force sensitivity with non-force DNA, hopefully to create new super soldiers or even keep the Emperor alive. An all-out assault to free Mandalore showcases Moff Gideon is in his new Dark Trooper armor, fused with Mandalorian beskar, making him an even deadlier threat to The Mandalorian. It is now up to Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze to finally take down Moff and take control of Mandalore once again.

Moff Gideon is suiting up in his new Dark Trooper Armor once again with Hasbro as they reveal their latest The Mandalorian The Vintage Collection figure. This figure does not feature a removable helmet, but instead fully captures this sleek black armor with high details and a fabric cape. As for accessories. Hasbro has included a staff, a lighting effect, a pistol, and fun new card back artwork. Pre-orders for Dark Trooper Armor Moff Gideon are already live on Hasbro Pulse for 16.99 with an August 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). Moff Gideon has constructed the next generation of Dark Trooper, which is made of beskar harvested from the depths of Mandalore. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor) from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure includes a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Comes with 3 accessories, including a staff, blaster, and lightening effect. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #368)."

