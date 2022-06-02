Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure

The new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives every Wednesday, along with a new set of collectible reveals. This week's set of reveals gives fans not one but two new Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Up first is another Obi-Wan Kenobi figure as Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) is here, giving us a new look at the old Jedi Master. As seen in episode 2, this figure will be released as a Target Exclusive and will come with a baster, lightsaber, soft goods scarf, and backpack. The fun does not end there as Darth Vader is back with another variation for the Star Wars: The Black Series line. With a very small modification to his armor, Anakin Skywalker is gone, and Darth Vader reigns supreme once again with a red lightsaber and soft goods cape. Both figures are set to go up for pre-order today at 1PM EST, with Obi-Wan at Target for $27.99 here, and Darth Vader at $24.99 at most online retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BEN KENOBI (TIBIDON STATION) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BEN KENOBI (TIBIDON STATION) figure inspired by the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. OBI-WAN KENOBI is set years after the dramatic events of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 6/2 at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Target.com. Visit starwars.com for more Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals!"

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER figure inspired by the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. OBI-WAN KENOBI is set years after the dramatic events of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 6/2 at 1 p.m. ET on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals!"