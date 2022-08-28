Hasbro Debuts New Power Rangers Figure with Blue Wild Force Ranger

The lack of non-Mighty Morphin figures in Hasbro's Lightning Collection has always irritated me. I love Mighty Morphin as much as the next Rangers fans, but there are so many teams out there. I am still shocked we have not seen any Ninja Storm figures yet, as they are easily in my Top 5 favorite teams. Thankfully, Hasbro is starting to slowly branch out as they have unveiled a new member of Power Rangers Wild Force is on the way! That is right; Max Cooper is back as the Blue Wild Force Ranger is the second Wild Force Ranger to be released. Max joins Merrick (aka Lunar Wolf Ranger) in Turtle Cove to save the world yet again. Max's Blue Shark suit is faithfully recreated, and he comes with his signature weapons, Ranger Dagger, and an unmasked head sculpt. The Power Rangers Wild Force Blue Ranger is set for a March 2023 release, is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE WILD FORCE BLUE RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Wild Force season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Wild Force Blue Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS WILD FORCE: Max is an energetic and confident kid who brings wit and humor to the Rangers. Quick-thinking and impulsive, he's ready to battle at a moment's notice

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.