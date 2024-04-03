Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rebels, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: Rebels TVC Figures with Zeb Orrelios

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Zeb Orrelios figure for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.

Zeb to feature deluxe details, including a Bo-Rifle and electricity FX accessories.

HasLab-exclusive Ghost crew figures are complemented by new TVC releases.

Pre-orders for Zeb start at 1 PM EST today with a Summer 2024 release date.

The latest Star Wars HasLab is set to arrive in collector's hands in Fall 2024 with the Ghost. This starship comes from the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels, and the crowdfunding project will even include some members of the Ghost crew. While those figures are exclusive to the campaign, Hasbro will be releasing another set of Rebels figures for The Vintage Collection. One of them is Zeb Orrelios, who will bring some muscle to your Ghost crew in deluxe format. Zeb will feature his Bo-Rifle that converts into an electro staff and rifle. There is a difference between the HasLab and Deluxe TVC figures with a change in head sculpt, upper arms, and chest armor. So, for Star Wars fans who want to keep Teri HasLab Rebels sealed, be sure to snag up a few of these Zebs, and pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse. He will be priced at $24.99 and is set for a Summer 2024 release be on the lookout for Kanan and Ezra also coming soon.

Star Wars: Rebels Zeb Joins The Vintage Collection

"THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up/| Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Summer 2024). The muscle of the Ghost team, Zeb was a cunning Lasat Honor Guard who adopted the cause of the rebellion against the Empire. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS figure inspired by the character's appearance in the beloved animated series REBELS."

"This deluxe figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. This figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including his signature Bo-Rifle and 2 electricity FX accessories. Available for pre-order 4/3 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers."

