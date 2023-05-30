Hasbro Debuts New Transformers Optimus Primal Animatronic Figure It is time to enter the jungle and witness the rise of new Transformers figures and Hasbro is bringing on of them to life like never before

Welcome to the Jungle as Hasbro is dishing out an impressive new figure from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Command & Convert Optimus Primal has arrived, and the leader of the Maximals is not messing around. Unlike other Transformers figures, this one is a little special as it is electronic and features automatic conversion. Transform between signature robot and gorilla modes just by asking Optimus Primal! The figure is packed with over 100 sound and motion combinations that can be controlled with a button or your own voice. Your Beast Wars collection is about to get a remarkable update with this beauty, and it will even come with two attachable sword accessories. Animatronic Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Primal is priced at $124.99 and can be purchased right here. Be sure to check out more Rises of the Beasts new releases like this here and watch the film in theaters on June 9.

Command & Convert Optimus Primal with Hasbro

"Get ready to roar into action with the Command & Convert Optimus Primal electronic toy! Optimus Primal converts into his powerful gorilla mode and guards Earth from every threat as leader of the Maximals. This electronic toy features automatic conversion between robot and gorilla modes at the sound of your voice! Activate more than 100 sound and motion combination with voice activation or at the push of a button. Gorilla toy for boys and girls features realistic molded fur details, and comes with 2 attachable sword accessories. This animatronic toy is designed with details and deco inspired by the latest Transformers blockbuster, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIMAL ANIMATRONIC: Roar into action with the Command & Convert Animatronic Optimus Primal electronic toy! The heroic Maximal leader converts like never before with voice activated lights, sounds, and motions

AUTO-CONVERTING ANIMATRONIC: Optimus Primal animatronic toy automatically converts between robot and gorilla modes at the sound of your voice

100+ COMBINATIONS: Interactive toy features more than 100 sound and motion combinations! Command Optimus Primal toy to speak, beat his chest, pound the ground, roar, and more! Batteries not included

MOVIE-INSPIRED DETAILS: Features glowing Maximals symbol on chest and realistic molded fur details. Comes with 2 attachable sword accessories inspired by Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS: This interactive action figure is inspired by the Maximal leader from the epic Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

