Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Revealed by Hasbro It is time for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as Hasbro debuts their latest set of Studio Series figures like the power of Optimus

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is almost upon us as the new live action film hits theaters on June 9, 2023. The film takes Transformers fans back into the 90s and will with some updated Autobot and Decepticon designs. One of which is Optimus Prime, and Hasbro is finally bringing his Rise of the Beasts appearance to life. Releasing as part of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee series, a new Studio Series Optimus Prime is here and as a Target Exclusive. Optimus will feature his classic conversion from robot to his signature semi-truck in just 34 steps. Hasbro has included given him a sword as well as an arm cannon accessory. Buzzworthy Optimus is priced at $34.99 and will be found exclusively at Target right here. He is set for an August 2023 release to keep your eyes on in-store drops around late July 2023.

Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Has Arrived

"You've probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages. See what all the buzz is about, only at Target. Optimus Prime and the Autobots keep watch in case of a Terrorcon attack. Convert the action figure from robot to truck mode in 34 steps. Pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Street Festival Stakeout removable backdrop scene. Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures feature special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging. Collect more Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures, only at Target (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

BUZZWORTHY BUMBLEBEE: The Buzzworthy Bumblebee collection features some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages, only at Target

6.5-INCH SCALE OPTIMUS PRIME: Transformers Studio Series 102BB Voyager Optimus Prime action figure features movie-inspired deco and details. Comes with sword and arm cannon accessories

BIG SCREEN INSPIRED: Optimus Prime toy scale reflects the character's size in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Pose figure in front of the removable backdrop depicting the Street Festival Stakeout scene

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and truck modes in 34 steps

BUMBLEBEE-THEMED PACKAGING: This Transformers figure features special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging

