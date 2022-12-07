Hasbro Debuts Star Wars AT-ST & Chewbacca Vintage Collection Set

The 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is almost here and Hasbro is already preparing. Unlike some of the previous The Black Series announcements, The Vintage Collection is getting some love this time. We are returning to the Forest Moon of Endor as Hasbro has announced its new AT-ST and Chewbacca set. Yet another re-release has arrived with some newly updated joints for a more stable Chicken Walker. Chewbacca, on the other hand, will not be getting a card back inside this pack but a single non-package release, which is a shame.

Just like previous Star Wars Chicken Walker releases, the AT-ST will have an enterable cockpit as well as articulation with the guns and legs. Star Wars fans will have to fork over $90 to get this bad boy, and it is set as a Fan Channel exclusive. It seems the whole Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary will be rereleased, which is not surprising from the Star Wars team. Hopefully, they can change their tune in 2023. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection AT-ST & Chewbacca will go up today at 1 PM EST at Fan Channel retailers like BBTS, EE and here.

Return to the Forest Moon of Endor with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AT-ST & CHEWBACCA -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AT-ST & CHEWBACCA vehicle and action figure inspired by the iconic scene in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. While not as imposing as its larger AT-AT walker cousin, the AT-ST was a significant addition to the Imperial side of battlefields in the Galactic Civil War."

"In Return of the Jedi, Chewbacca and two Ewoks swung from a vine onto an AT-ST, commandeering the vehicle and turning the Empire's weapon against them. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure, vehicle, 1 entertainment-inspired accessory and instructions."