Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Heir to the Empire Prince Xizor Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Hasbro is back and is stepping into the Star Wars Expanded Universe with a new Legends figure for The Black Series line. Prince Xizor is the leader of the Black Sun criminal syndicate and is a cold and calculating figure. He was introduced in Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire and is a Falleen who used his immense wealth and influence to manipulate both the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. He was mostly after during the Galactic Civil War and was a powerful figure during that time and had a strong voice for the criminal underworld.

Hasbro is now bringing this widely popular Legends character to life as they debut their latest The Black Series figure. Plucked right from 1996, Prince Xizor is faithfully sculpted from a variety of his appearances from the Star Wars mythos and comes with his staff. It is nice to see Hasbro continue to explore the Legends Universe with the Black Series line, and this Prince is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live at most retailers, like Hasbro Pulse, with an April 2025 release date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRINCE XIZOR

"Prince Xizor uses his intergalactic shipping operations to execute favors for the Empire and carry out his own agenda. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. In its first release since 1996, this STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Prince Xizor from the multimedia franchise SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE."

"Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with a staff accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."

