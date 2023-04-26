Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fleet Commander Figure New Star Wars reveals have arrived for Mando Mania including a brand new set of figures like the new Mando Fleet Commander

Prepare to retake Mandalore and bring honor to your homeward with the help of Hasbro and their latest release. Coming to life from Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Hasbro has unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure with the Mandalorian Fleet Commander. This Mandalorian had a simple and brief appearance in the new season and has acquired his very own action figure already. Build up your Mandalorian army with this beauty that features repainted armor as well as a removable helmet with an unmasked head sculpt featuring the actor's likeness. If you need a new Mando for your Fleet, then look no further, and the Fleet Commander will be a Fan Channel exclusive for $24.99. he is set for a Spring 2024 release, and pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST right here.

Take Command of the Fleet with Hasbro's Newest Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu."

"Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue the journey together. Fans and collectors can display this figure with multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster. Available for pre-order 4/26 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and additional fan channel retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"