Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars, the book of boba fett

Hasbro Debuts The Book of Boba Fett SDCC Exclusive Black Krrsantan

Get ready to enhance your The Book of Boba Fett Collection as Black Krrsantan is arriving exclusively to SDCC for TVC

Hasbro has started to reveal their SDCC 2023 exclusive, and Star Wars: The Vintage Collection is getting one. Coming o life from The Book of Boba Fett, Black Krrsantan is back with an even more deluxe convention release. The Wookie Gladiator is here and ready to pack a punch with premium packaging and an arsenal of accessories. A total of 14 accessories are featured for Black Krrsantan with electric knuckles hands, a bowcaster, two blasters, an electric blaster effect, fruit, a mug, two swords, and more. This is an interesting release for SDCC, and he will be offered at the Hasbro Booth #3213 as a QR code during the con. The Book of Boba Fett fans will then be able to snag him up on Hasbro Pulse after. The Book of Boba Fett Black Krrsantan SDCC Exclusive is priced at a whopping $39.99; check him out below.

Black Krrsantan Brings the Pain to SDCC with Hasbro Exclusive

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Summer 2023). A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krrsantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN figure inspired by STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 14 entertainment-inspired accessories including two additional sets of hands. Available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro's Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and preordered. One code per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!