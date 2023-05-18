Hasbro Debuts Transformer Rise of Tyranny Set with Ratbat & Megatron It is time for a blast from the past with Hasbro’s newest set of Transformers Legacy Evolution exclusive figure from a time before the war

Hasbro is back as they dive deeper into the world of Transformers with some new Legacy Evolution releases. Hasbro is turning back the clock with these beauties as they reveal their new Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack. This Amazon Exclusive explores the history of some legendary Cybertronians before the war. Senator Ratbat is ready to take advantage of the Engergon while Miner Megatron stands up to take control of Cybertron. Both figures will transform into Cybertronian vehicles as well as some new accessories for each. Hasbro is doing something pretty different here, and it just might pay off, giving Transformers fans some prequel IDW inspired variants of iconic Decepticons. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack is priced at $54.99, is found here, and is set for an August 2023 release.

It's a Blast in the Past with New Transformers Legacy Evolution

"Transformers Legacy Evolution Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack Miner Megatron & Senator Ratbat Voyager Class Action Figures – Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack! When Ratbat exploits the Energon miners of Cybertron, one miner, Megatron, rises up and rebels against the Senate's tyranny. The Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack comes with a Miner Megatron action figure and a Senator Ratbat action figure. Both Transformers action figures convert from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode and come with blaster, drill, and pickaxe accessories. This 2-Pack of Transformers toys features exclusive packaging artwork! Collect all pre-Cybertronian war action figures for boys and girls to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes 2 figures, 3 accessories, and instructions.

RISE OF TYRANNY 2-PACK: Experience the early origins of the Decepticons with these two Transformers Voyager Class collectible action figures. This 2-Pack comes with Miner Megatron and Senator Ratbat toys for 8 year old boys and girls

INSPIRED BY IDW COMICS: This 2-pack is inspired by the IDW comics, where Senator Ratbat exploits the miners of Cybertron, prompting the miner Megatron to rise up and fight the corrupt politician

2 EPIC MODES: Miner Megatron Transformers action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian tank mode in 16 steps. Senator Ratbat Transformers figure converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercraft mode in 17 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: These Transformers toys for 8 year old boys and girls come with blaster, drill, and pickaxe accessories. Accessories attach to the figures in both modes

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING ART: Packaging features a piece of exclusive artwork. Collect all pre-Cybertronian war packs to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)

