Transformers Decepticon Air Commander Starscream Arrives at threezero A new die-cast MDLX Transformers figure has arrived as the Decepticon Air Commander and the leader of the Seekers, Starscream hits threezero

Bow before the might of the Decepticon Air Commander Starscream with threezero's latest Transformers release. Releasing as part of the MDLX collection, Starscream Will stand roughly 7.8 inches tall and will feature diecast elements with over 50 points of articulation. This design captures Megatron's right side man from the popular 1980s The Transformers cartoon series. Plenty of cartoon-inspired accessories are included, like the detachable wings on the Optimus Prime, showcasing Starscream going undercover. Some of the other included accessories for these Transformers release include no Ray cannons, four pairs of hands, a wing system, and two inner changeable faces. Three has also included their own original design getting Starscream two blades. The MDLX Transformers line is special, and Starscream will be a welcome addition to any fan's growing collection. He is priced at $119, pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set to release in the fourth quarter of 20 23. Be sure to check out some of the other die-cast transformers figures from threezero, like Arcee in here.

Starscream Joins threezero's MDLX Transformers Line

"threezero is proud to announce the newest character in the MDLX series, Starscream, the treacherous Decepticon Air Commander and the leader of the Seekers. MDLX Starscream stands approximately 7.8" (20cm) tall to the top of his wings, and is equipped with threezero's signature Die-cast Zinc Alloy and engineering-grade plastics internal frame system with over 50 points of articulation."

"Accessories include two interchangeable faces, one detachable back wing system, two detachable null-ray cannons, two detachable threezero original design blades, and four pairs of interchangeable hands. The aircraft back wing system can also attach on to the back of the MDLX Optimus Prime (sold separately), recreating the classic scene from the original cartoon where Starscream pretends to be Optimus Prime. The null-ray cannons and blades are able to detach and reattach to the wings."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique Die-cast Zinc Alloy and engineering-grade plastics frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."

Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: hasbro, Threezero, transformers