Apollo Creed Enters the Ring Once Again with Star Ace Toys The Champ is back as Star Ace Toys has revealed their latest 1/6 scale figure as Apollo Creed enters the ring once again

Creed 3 has blown audiences away, and it continues to expand on the franchise that Rocky created back in 1979. Star Ace Toys is going back to those simpler times with their latest 1/6 scale figure release. Apollo Creed is ready to enter the ring once again with a brand new figure that is beautifully sculpted and showcases a likeness to Carl Weathers. Star Ace has this World Heavyweight Champion getting multiple versions as well, with Normal and Deluxe. Both versions feature moveable eyes feature as well as his signature star-spangled outfit from Rocky. The deluxe comes with extra accessories to capture Apollo Creed during his training sessions. These impressive figures bring the legend to life, and pre-orders are already live for him right here. The Rocky (1979) 1/6 Scale Apollo Creed figure from Star Ace Toys is priced between $279 – 309, with an October 2023 release.

Apollo Creed Gets a Knockout with Star Ace Toys

"The celebration of the 45th Anniversary of Rocky continues with the release of the one sixth scale collectible figure of Rocky's friend and nemesis, Apollo Creed. World Heavyweight Champion Apollo Creed gives the no-name, down on his luck boxer Rocky Balboa a chance at the big time in an exhibition match that turns into a fight Creed never expected. This one sixth figure features a head sculpt with an authentic likeness to Apollo and has a moveable eyes feature. He comes with interchangeable hands and boxing gloves and his signature American flag boxing shorts."

"There are three different versions of this collectible figure, one for every budget. The 2nd, the Normal version also adds the America flag hat and sleeveless coat that Apollo wears entering the ring. The deluxe version comes with all of the above and an extra headsculpt featuring a fighting grimace, a workout outfit of white t-shirt and shorts, a groin protecter, head gear and a pair of wrapped hands."

The 1/6th scale Apollo Creed (Standard ver. / Normal ver. / Deluxe ver.) collectible figure features:

1/6 scale Seamless body (approximately 30 cm tall) with over 30 points of articulation.

Fully realized, authentic likeness of Apollo Creed in the movie "Rocky" (1979). The figures are meticulously hand painted and feature detailed skin texture and accurate facial expressions.

Head One (1) Apollo Creed with serious facial expression and moveable eyes (For all versions) ; One (1) Apollo Creed's with fighting facial expression (only for Deluxe version SA0130);

Hands (For all versions) One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of red boxing gloves Costume of Standard version (SA0128) One (1) American flag boxing shorts One (1) pair of boxer socks



Costume of Normal version (SA0129) One (1) American flag boxing shorts One (1) Coat with American flag style One (1) pair of boxer socks



Costume of Deluxe version (SA0130) One (1) American Flag boxing shorts One (1) Coat with American flag style One (1) pair of boxer socks One (1) training white T-shirt One (1) pair of white training shorts



Accessories for Normal version (SA0129) One (1) American flag ha One (1) pair of red boxing gloves One (1) pair of boxing boots One (1) pair of closed fists



Accessories for Deluxe version (SA0130) One (1) American flag hat One (1) pair of red boxing gloves One (1) pair of boxing boots One (1) training headgear One (1) groin protector One (1) pair of closed fists One (1) pair of wrapped hands Figure Stand One (1) Display base with ROCKY logo

