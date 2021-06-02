Captain Rex Returns To War With Star Wars Black Series Re-Release

Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as a highly popular figure returns for a re-release. With The Bad Batch taking over TV screens on Fridays, a lot of attention has come back to all Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars. It seems Hasbro is starting to take notice as Clone Captain of the 501stst, Captain Rex is back and ready for action. In the past, two versions of Rex have been released with a blue boxed HasCon exclusive and the standard original black-boxed version. Both figures are very rare and very popular, with recent sales for the HasCon version hitting in the $300 range and the standard in the $150 range. Hasbro is amazingly destroying the flipping and scalping game as they re-release Captain Rex to Star Wars collectors.

Captain Rex gets a realistic design compared to his animated counterpart with this figure. For accessories, he will come with his blaster and will feature a removable helmet showing off a nicely detailed head sculpt. The armor does have some weathering effect showing off the Clone Captains' time in the war. This highly popular figure is a must-have piece for any Star Wars fan, and it is the perfect time to pick them up with this re-release. The Star Wars The Black Series Rex is scheduled to release in November 2021 with pre-orders live and can be found here, here, and here. Do not sleep on this figure this time around as his popularity continues to rise, and who knows if he will hit shelves or just online stores.

"Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Each 6-inch-scale figure is carefully detailed to look like their appearance in the films. They feature premium details and multiple points of articulation, and include character-inspired accessories. "

Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Collector-grade quality with premium details

Multiple points of articulation

Expand and enhance Star Wars collections

Contents