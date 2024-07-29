Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars Imperial Armored Commando Figure

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Imperial Armored Commando figure from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, featuring impressive detail.

Elite troopers with Beskar armor are perfect for building your Imperial army and come with blasters and jetpack.

Figures are part of Star Wars: The Black Series, renowned for accuracy to characters from movies, comics, and series.

Available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse at $24.99, scheduled for a Fall 2024 release.

New Imperial Soldiers are deploying from Hasbro as they unveil their newest Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new reveals are on the way including a new Trooper as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Din Djarin and Bo-Katan seek to bring Mandalore back to its glory days and there is one person stopping them, Moff Gideon. Upon entering his secret Imperial Base on Mandalore, Bo-Katan and her forces come face to face with the new Imperial Armored Commando. These highly trained Stormtroopers are protected by Beskar Armor, making them formidable foes and the perfect solider to army build. This new release brings this elite Imperial Armored Commando to life with impressive detail and will come with two blasters, as well as a removable jetpack. With these soldiers in your collection, the Empire will never die, and they are already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailer at $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Armored Commando

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: Fall 2024). The latest generation of Imperial super commandos are highly trained warriors protected by beskar alloy cast in the form of elite trooper armor. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This Black Series action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial armored commando from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with 2 blaster accessories and a removable jetpack."

