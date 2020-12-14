Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Figure Set First Look

Dungeons & Dragons has been one of the most iconic fantasy tabletop role-playing games since 1974. One of the most popular D&D settings has been Forgotten Realms, which was released in 1987 by game designer Ed Greenwood. The setting is quite iconic due to the success of the massive amount of novels from authors, including R.A. Salvatore. Salvatore is also known for being the creator of the renegade dark elf ranger known as Drizzt Do'Urden in The Crystal Shard. His story has been told throughout Salvatore's novels like The Icewind Dale Trilogy, The Dark Elf Trilogy, The Neverwinter Saga, and so much more. One of Drizzt's faithful companions is Guenhwyvar, who is a 600-pound black panther who resides in the Astral Plane. Fans and collectors can now create their own Drizzt and Guenhwyvar adventures with the new Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms 6-inch figure two-pack from Hasbro. This Hasbro Pulse Exclusive marks the first 6-inch figures to be released from Dungeons & Dragons, and we could not be more excited to check it out. Hasbro was kind enough to give us a hands-on look at the figures pack. We want to thank Hasbro for the sample, so let's dive in and check out all of the magic packed into these figures.

Drizzt Do'Urden and Guenhwyvar are fan-favorites and iconic characters from Dungeons & Dragons history, and it makes sense that they start this new line. The packaging is the first place to start as it was designed by comic book and concept artist Max Dunbar. The slipcover pops with its silver holographic shine as large spiders and castles greet you. On the back of the inner pack, it's a splash page showing the battle of a lifetime as Drizzt, and Guenhwyvar take on a mighty ice dragon. The artwork alone is beautiful and will be a great art piece to show off in your Dungeons & Dragons collection. Both figures are packaged together, and it includes a special winter-themed town backdrop, which will go quite well for displaying these figures. Behind the backdrop is 6 special cards featuring exclusive artwork depicting creatures from the Forgotten Realms, which are also very well done. Whether this is a one-time release or if Hasbro continues to expand this line, packaging like this really makes it feel more than just your average figure release.

"This is my Legacy; and by the grace of the gods, I am not alone."

We now move onto Guenhwyvar, who features an outstanding design with articulation that is way more than I imagined. The Hasbro team really showed their love for these characters with great detail, like sculpted fur and paw detail. Guenhwyvar's entire neck is articulated, allowing Dungeons & Dragons to capture her in a wide variety of poses. It's not often that we get articulated animal figures anymore, but this one really takes the cake and will be a must-have for any D&D collector. Figurine of Wondrous Power is also letting Drizzt be posed with Guenhwyvar right before he summons her. This is a nice little trinket to include with this set, adding that extra depth and history that these two figures have created.

Drizzt is the biggest character from this Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms set, and he really stands out with his amazing sculpt and design. One interesting thing is that Hasbro designed his outfit from the upcoming 2021 game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. This newer armor is packed with even the smallest amount of detail captures the design of straps, leather, and fur. Drizzt will come with two iconic D&D weapons with his trusty dual swords, Icingdeath and Twinkle, each with their own sheath. The sword holsters cannot be removed from the figure, but this adds an extra set of realism as they just move with his poses. His cloak will be able to be removed, allowing fans to get a closer look at his armor, and even equip the included necklace accessory. Drizzt Do'Urden will have two interchangeable heads, each with a different expression giving fans standard and battle-ready faces. Two weapon effects are also included, which slip over each sword, giving them more power and changing the battle.

In the end, the Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar figures are truly a sight to behold. I hope Hasbro continues to expand this figure line with even more well known D&D characters. The set is packed with a great set of accessories that not only fits well with the characters, but pays tribute to the legacy and history of D&D. Whether you were looking to collect something new or really enhance your tabletop experience, then these are the figures for you. The enlarged Icewind Dale d20 that is also included will be sure to take your collection off your shelf and onto the table, giving these characters your own adventures. The Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar is a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive and is expected to ship out on December 18, 2020. Pre-orders are still live and can be ordered here with a hopeful arrival for the holidays. These figures are a great start to a growing Dungeons & Dragons 6-inch line that will really expand the reach of D&D to new fans and toy collectors.