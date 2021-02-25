Hasbro Announces Fortnite License Extension With More Toys Incoming

Fortnite fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro announces a 5-year extension deal with Epic Games. Previously, Hasbro was only allowed to create Fortnite products for NERF and Monopoly, but more collectibles are now on the table with this new deal. Like the recent Fortnite x G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition figure, we could see more figure collabs in the future. With the growing increase of characters in the hot Epic Games battle royale, this could mean animated and paint deco variants of Marvel, Star Wars, and more could be made. This partnership is set to kick off in Fall 2021, so all eyes will be on Hasbro to see what will be coming out of this deal. Fans can read all the details from the press release below and can find plenty of amazing collectible coming soon from Hasbro here.

"During Hasbro's Investor Event today, the global play and entertainment company and Epic Games have announced a five-year extended contract, which expands their Fortnite product licensing deal beyond outdoor play products and tabletop games into item expressions such as collectible action figures, vehicles, and role-play gear.

"This announcement extends a successful two-year deal brokered by IMG between Hasbro and Epic Games wherein the company was granted license to integrate Fortnite into its NERF and MONOPOLY products. Now, with the growing partnership, Hasbro is excited to bring new products as well as in-game experiences to Fortnite fans of all ages, first with the recent in-game debut of G.I. JOE character, Snake Eyes. Coinciding with the in-game integration of this fan-favorite character, Hasbro released a Fortnite x G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition figure available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse for fans aged 16 and older in the U.S. and Canada."

"Hasbro's expertise in the realm of collectible figure and role-play segments has yielded incredibly positive results for our long roster of entertainment-based action brands," said Adam Biehl, SVP & GM at Hasbro, Inc. "We've had tremendous success collaborating with Epic Games and the Fortnite brand over the past few years, and this expanded product licensing partnership allows us to deliver an amazing lineup of Fortnite-inspired toys and collector items that we're confident fans will be excited to experience."