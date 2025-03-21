Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Beyblade, hasbro

Hasbro Let's It Rip for 3, 2, 1 Day with a Beyblade World Championship

The legacy of Beyblade lives on as Hasbro continues to expand their X collection for 3, 2, 1 day with new collarb, and championship news

Article Summary Join the Beyblade X World Championship starting April, with finals in Tokyo, October 2025.

Explore new Beyblade X tops including the dinosaur-themed Jurassic World: Rebirth collection.

Pre-order exclusive Beyblade X CX-line Tops and the BX10 Tournament Stadium on Amazon.

Celebrate 3-2-1 Day with Hasbro's expanded Beyblade X collection and worldwide events.

Beyblade is a spinning-top battle game and anime franchise that originated in Japan in the early 2000s. Created by Takara Tomy, the game involves launching customized spinning tops into an arena where they clash until one stops spinning or gets knocked out. The anime series, particularly Beyblade: Metal Fusion and Beyblade Burst, helped take the game to new levels. Fans would soon get invested in the show's hit characters like Tyson, Gingka, and Valt, who all wield powerful Beyblades, each with their own unique abilities. Hasbro has continued the legacy of the game with Beyblade X, which has delivered new tops, bigger collabs, and even its own day (March 21), better known as 3, 2, 1 Day.

To celebrate, we got a special PR box showcasing some new tops and even the sweet portable arena, which can take your game anywhere. On top of that, new Beyblade products are here, including the news of an upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth collab with dinosaur-themed tops like the legendary T-Rex. That is not even the best part, as a new Beyblade X World Championship has been revealed and will arrive this April. This championship will lead up to the final championship tournament, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, in October 2025! Be sure to check out more info on the championship if you are interested, as well as the slew of new Beyblade X collectibles that are now in stores and online. Check out the official press below… Let it Rip!

Beyblade X Goes Worldwide with New 2025 Championship

"On today's BEYBLADE Day, otherwise known as 3-2-1 Day, ADK Emotions officially announced the 2025 BEYBLADE X World Championship kicking off worldwide in April, leading up to the final championship tournament in Tokyo, Japan this October! Bey-fans can compete in the Regular Class (typically for ages eight to 12, though some regions may vary and allow participants starting at age six) and the Open Class to become the BEYBLADE world champion!"

"The celebration doesn't stop there. Hasbro continues to expand the BEYBLADE X line with their first-ever CX-line Tops from the Courage Dran S 6-60V CX Starter Pack Set, Reaper Incendio T 4-70K CX Starter Pack Set, to the Arc Wizard R 4-55LO CX Starter Pack Set, and Dark Perseus B 6-80W CX Starter Pack Set. The CX Tops are available for pre-order today on Amazon, along with the introduction of the exclusive BEYBLADE X BX10 Tournament Stadium! The BX10 Tournament Stadium is an authentic TakaraTomy stadium from Japan and features the X-Celerator Gear System that can super-accelerate Tops into an Xtreme Dash around the stadium for crushing collisions, perfect for BEYBLADE battlers, enthusiasts, and collectors. "

