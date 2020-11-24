Unboxing A Huge Box Of The Child Mandalorian Toys From Hasbro

After not having anything on the market last holiday of The Mandalorian star The Child, aka Baby Yoda, Hasbro is making up for it this year. A plethora of new figures and plush is available in stores and online everywhere you go right now, in a variety of scales and lines. It all still seems to be moving through extremely well, as season 2 of The Mandalorian chugs along and is currently at the halfway point. For this Mando Monday, Hasbro was nice enough to send over a whole box of The Child for us to check out, so let's see what you need to grab for under your tree this holiday season.

The Mandalorian Break Out Is Still Adorable, In Any Scale

First up, we have a second wave of The Child mini-figures available. "The Bounty Collection" contains six new 2.2 inch Baby Yoda figures after the first series became an instant sellout. The cutest of this wave to me is the one with him chewing the Mando necklace. That being said, these would make great stocking-stuffers for Star Wars fans of any age.

Next, we have the Black Series The Child figure. This thing is so tiny, but they did a fantastic job on the sculpt for this little dude. In scale with The Mandalorian and other Black Series figures, this one is a must-have. A word of warning: his little accessories come in a case for a reason! They are so little they will get lost almost instantly, especially the little ball. Be careful!

There is a talking plush that comes with a food bowl and frog for him to snack on for a bigger scale. This little guy is really soft and coos and cries quite a bit when you press the stomach. For those that want a Child that doesn't make noise, there is a basic 6.5-inch plastic version as well. Check out the talking Child down below!

So, as you can see, there is something for everyone this year, Mandalorian fans of all ages, shapes, and sizes. You can find all of these products in stores and online right now.