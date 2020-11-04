Hasbro Releases Play-Doh for Grown-Ups with Interesting Scents

Hasbro has revealed a new set of Play-Doh that is dedicated to adults. Hasbro wants to bring back that childish fun and also stay relatable to grown-ups with some fun and wacky scents. The 4 oz cans are perfect in size and will allow grown-ups to relive childhood memories with some new powerful scents. Whether you want a fun gift for Christmas, a holiday party, or wacky things to give your friends and family this holiday, Hasbro has you covered. The Play-Doh set contains all six scents, which includes:

Spa Day (Floral)

Grill King (Smoked Meats)

Overpriced Latte (Coffee)

Mom Jeans (Fresh Denim)

Lord of the Lawn (Fresh cut grass)

Dad Sneakers (Rubber)

Each scent is perfect for the kid in you while staying true to your everyday life. I can imagine that some of these scents are quite a power duo, like the coffee and smoked meats. It would quite fun to get your hands on these just to smell those interesting smells. The Play-Doh Grown Up Scents Pack from Hasbro is only priced at $19.99. They are set to be exclusive to Amazon and can be found located here. Get your order in before it's too late so you can smell that sweet fresh cut grass scent this winter.

