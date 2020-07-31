Apex Legends Wraith Teleports on in With Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has seemingly surprised fans of the hit Battle Royale game, Apex Legends, with a new collectible. Coming out of their iconic Nendoroid figure line, the assassin Wraith is teleporting on it. She will get two faceplates, one shows off a standard blue eyes expression while the other is combat ready. Good Smile Company has even included a Dimensional Rift accessory to show off that perfect Apex Legends look. Wraith will not come empty handed either as she will get her kunai, Prowler Burst PDW, and of course a Wingman. Wraith is ready to win the game and your collection with this new piece.

Apex Legend has been a fun ride with a lot of great characters being introduced to the world. It is nice to know collectibles of the game are continuing to come out and this is a great addition. She is packed with adorable detail and just the right amount of accessories to please any dedicated fan of the game. I hope we can start to see more Apex characters get the Nendoroid treatment like some Mirage and Bloodhound action. The Apex Legends Wraith Nendoroid is priced at $55.99. She is expected to enter the fight March 2021 and pre-orders are live and locate here.

"There's a thin line between life and death. You'll find me there." "From the popular battle royale game "Apex Legends" comes a Nendoroid of the Interdimensional Skirmisher Wraith! She comes with two face plates—a standard expression and a combat expression. She comes with a portal to recreate her Dimensional Rift ability so you can pose and display her showing up where she's least expected on the battlefield. Wraith's Kunai, a Prowler Burst PDW and a Wingman are also included. Be sure to add her to your collection!"