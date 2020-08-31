Hasbro Releases Exclusives List for Pulse Con 2020

More info has been released for the upcoming Hasbro Pulse Con 2020. This time fans are given a list of exclusives that will go live during the event. Most of these exclusives have already been announced and were originally slated for SDCC 2020. Some heavy hitters are coming to the event like the G.I. Joe Classified Snake Supreme Cobra Commander and the Star Wars: The Black Series Endor set. Some other long-awaited drops will include the $79.99 Marvel Legends Hellfire 4- Pack, the Star Wars Vintage Collection 501st Troopers and Old Man Logan Sets that will both be priced at $49.99. This day will be hot with reveals and release so make sure fans mark their calendars. The event will take place on September 25th and 26th and will be streamed exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel. Check out the full list of exclusives coming below:

Fans will also be able to get their hands on Hasbro PulseCon exclusive items, available only at Hasbro PulseCon in the US & Canada, including:

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Tully's Terrible Night (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Supreme Cobra Commander Action Figure (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: September 2020)

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Lord Drakkon Evo III Figure (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy: Quintesson Pit of Judgement 5-Pack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 / Available: September 2020)

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection (Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $79.99 / Available: September 2020) – seen above

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel's Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack (Ages 14 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020) – seen above

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack (Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: September 2020)

Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set (Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $109.99 / Available: September 2020)

Heroes of Endor Figure Set (Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $109.99 / Available: September 2020) Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure (Ages 4 years and up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: September 2020)