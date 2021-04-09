Transformers Shattered Glass Hits Hasbro Pulse With Exclusive Figure

You can not have a Hasbro Pulse event without at least one exclusive reveal, and Blurr is here to save the day. Hasbro has announced the start of the Shattered Glass storyline that is coming to life, showing the twisted story of the evil Autobot face off against the heroic Decepticons. AutoBot Blurr kicks off the 5 part figure release inspired by the Shattered Glass universe. The figure will also include part 1 of 5 IDW Shattered Glass Transformers mini-series comics that will have a special variant cover only acquired through Hasbro Pulse. This new launch of twisted heroes and villains is amazing, and we can not wait to read the story and see what other bots will be heading our way. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW's Shattered Glass with Exclusive Hasbro Pulse UV Foil Variant Cover is priced at $29.99. He is set to release in September 201, and pre-orders are set to go live today at 5 PM EST here. Be on the lookout for more Transformers Shattered Glass figures from Hasbro in the future to witness the whole story unfold.

"Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Includes Autobot Blurr figure, spark welder hand attachment, blaster accessory, and instructions."

Part of the Shattered Glass Collection

Deluxe Class figure

Figure depicts Autobot Blurr with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass universe

Converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercraft mode in 18 steps

Features purple Autobot logo and newly tooled head complete with his signature eye patch

Comes with the first of a 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant cover you can only get with figure, featuring spot UV

