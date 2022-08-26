Hasbro Recreates Horror with Their New Power Rangers Snizzard Figure

New Power Rangers reveals are coming to collectors from Hasbro all week long. We have seen some pretty great reveals so far with a new Dino Thunder figure as well as Street Fighter x Power Rangers collabs. Well, more reveals are here, including a new Lightning Collection villains for our Mighty Morphin' heroes to go again. Rita Repulsa is not holding back this time as true horror debuts with the arrival of Snizzard. This terrifying snake-like creature features intense detail and a hinged jaw that is ready to swallow the Rangers whole. Plenty of ssssinister accessories are included with his bow, Zapper Apple, snakes, and lasso. The Power Rangers won't know what hit them, and Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Snizzard is priced at $33.99. This villain is set to release in February 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! This 6-inch Lightning Collection Snizzard action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, and a host of premium weapon accessories for awesome play and display potential."

SNIZZARD 7.5-INCH ACTION FIGURE: The Mighty Morphin Snizzard figure features the premium deco and attention to detail you've come to expect from Lightning Collection action figures

JAW OPENS FOR SCREEN-INSPIRED APPEARANCE: This action figure features a hinge jaw to recreate scenes from the show

COLLECTIBLE TOY WITH ACCESSORIES: Accessories including the Snizzard's bow and arrow, a snake accessory, and snake whip accessory

INSPIRED BY MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: Created by Finster to destroy the Rangers, the lizard-like Snizzard almost succeeds by powering up his bow with his Zapper Apple

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Ages 4 and up