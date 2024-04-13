Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Hasbro Reissues Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Collection Kingpin

Power is rising in the city as Hasbro has reissued one of the more rare and popular Spider-Man figures with the Kingpin

Article Summary Hasbro reissues the sought-after Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Kingpin figure.

Kingpin, a major Marvel Universe villain since 1967, is iconic among collectors.

The figure features classic design with high detail and articulation for display.

Available for preorder at $39.99 for a July 2024 release on Fan Channel sites.

It was back in 1967 when Marvel Comics fans were introduced to the power and might of the deadly crime lord, Wilson Fisk. The Kingpin made his grand debut back in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 and has since been a pain in the sides of many heroes inside the Marvel Universe. Going head to head with Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and, of course, Daredevil, the Kingpin is a deadly threat and a must-have Marvel Legends for any collectors. It appears that Hasbro has surprised Marvel fans by reissuing the rare and fan-favorite Spider-Man Retro Collection figure.

Kingpin was one of the more expensive Retro Collection figures in this series, and this figure is just packed with detail and comes on a massive card back. Featuring his classic outfit, this Kingpin will tower over any hero who gets in his way and will be a necessary addition to any fans who missed his previous release. Reissues like this do not happen often, so Spider-Man fans can now bring home the Kingpin ones again for $39.99 with a July 2024 release. Pre-orders are live on various Fan Channel sites, so get your order in while you can.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Collection Marvel's Kingpin

"Wilson Fisk ruthlessly rules New York City's underworld with cunning and a keen intellect as the supervillain known as Kingpin. With over 80 years of comic book and movie history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel's Kingpin Vintage Collection figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel Spider-Man comics.

Vintage Collection Marvel's Kingpin figure with premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.

This quality 6-inch Legends Series Vintage Collection Marvel's Kingpin figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

