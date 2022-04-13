Hasbro Reveals Final Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Ninja Figures

In the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, we were introduced to new Ranger powers. The introduction of the Ninja Style was not loved at the time but has only grown in popularity over the years. While the Ranger Movie is not considered canon, the Ninja Style was later introduced in the Power Rangers TV Series with the Generation 2 of heroes. Hasbro has revealed that they are finally finishing their Power Rangers Ninja line with Red, Pink, and Yellow Rangers. Rocky, Kat, and Aisha are back and wearing their ninja gear with these Target Exclusive Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Each figure will come with three different swappable heads and action effects allowing for some sweet posing options. All three figures are up for pre-order here with a Q4 2022 release date.

"6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA PINK RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Mighty Morphin season. The Mighty Morphin Ninja Pink Ranger toy includes a character-inspired accessory, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without. With new powers transferred to her from Kimberly who was granted them by Ninjor when Rito destroyed all the Rangers' zords, Kat Hillard became the Ninja Pink Ranger."

"6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA YELLOW RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Mighty Morphin season. The Mighty Morphin Ninja Yellow Ranger toy includes a character-inspired accessory and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without. With new powers granted to her by Ninjor when Rito destroyed all the Rangers' zords, Aisha Campbell became the Ninja Yellow Ranger."

"6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA RED RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Mighty Morphin season. The Mighty Morphin Ninja Red Ranger toy includes a character-inspired accessory and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without. With new powers granted to him by Ninjor when Rito destroyed all the Rangers' zords, Rocky DeSantos became the Ninja Red Ranger."