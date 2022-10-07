Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure

Tickets for Black Panther Wakanda Forever are finally live, and a new trailer kicked off the launch. That new trailer had some big reveals, including a look at the new Black Panther as well as Ironheart in action. Marvel Comics newcomer Riri Williams is making her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. This live-action debut will be big, and the Marvel Legends team has an even bigger deluxe figure for fans to collect. Featuring her design right off of Wakanda Forever, Ironheart is suited up and ready for action with her glorious new figure. Riri is loaded with accessories with alternate hands, the secondary unmasked head sculpt, and attachable blaster accessories for her new suit. The price of Marvel Legends is increasing, but fans are getting quite a bit for this $33.99 MCU Ironheart figure, and she is up for purchase right now here. Be sure to collect some of the other Wakanda Forever Legends figures as well, like MCU newcomer Namor!

Ironheart Joins the MCU with Wakanda Forever

"A brilliant MIT student with a passion for engineering, Riri Williams' life takes an unexpected turn when a school project brings the Wakandans and a dangerous foe to her doorstep. Ironheart returns to Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure. This Marvel Legends Ironheart figure features deco inspired by her appearance in the movie!"

"This Marvel Legends Ironheart figure features extensive articulation for dynamic posability and play. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Ironheart figure comes with alternate hands, alternate helmet head, attachable blaster accessories, and blaster FX as seen in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"