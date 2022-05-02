Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy Exclusives

Hasbro has recently revealed that they are honoring the Legacy of Black Panther with the return of popular collectibles. All of these collectibles returned to us from the debut of the Marvel Studios film Black Panther. The biggest figures in the reveal were the return, and updated release of Marvel Legends figures with Nakia, Shuri, Kinetic Black Panther, and Killmonger. All of these figures feature new photo-real tech and updated deco to give fans a completely remastered figure. However, those were not the only Marvel Legends heading our way, as we are also getting two retailer exclusive releases!

Retailer exclusives are more frustrating than they used to be, but M'Baku and Black Panther are back! Walmart will be getting an exclusive Black Panther which features a less kinetic purple glow to the design. He will come with swappable hands, and a swappable masked head sculpt, allowing for some sweet poses. M'Baku will be a Target Exclusive with an updated head sculpt and sharper, brighter deco. Both figures are worthy returns for the Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy Collection and will be priced at $24.99 each. They are expected to release in Fall 2022, and pre-orders are not live just yet, so keep your eyes peeled for a future drop.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH BLACK PANTHER Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 /Available: Fall 2022). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment. This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Black Panther. After the death of his father T'Chaka, T'Challa must assume the Black Panther mantle as the next king of Wakanda. Additionally, the figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and alternate head and hands accessories. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available soon for pre-order exclusively at Walmart."

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH M'BAKU Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 /Available: Fall 2022). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment. The MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH M'BAKU figure features sculpting and deco-inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Black Panther. M'Baku, the formidable leader of the Jabari tribe, is faced with challenging T'Challa for the throne or joining forces to defend Wakanda from evil forces. Additionally, the figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and his signature club accessory. Includes figure and 1 accessory. Available soon for pre-order exclusively at Target."