Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Marvel Comics Thor: Ragnarok Figure

A new Marvel Legends figure is on the way as they dive deeper into the world of Marvel Comics with the Thor Ragnarok story. Inspired by his appearance in Marvel Comics Civil War, this cybernetic clone is ready to create some series of chaos for Earth's Mightiest heroes. Hasbro brings this powerful clone of Thor to life with a Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figure that stands 6-inch tall and comes with a nice set of accessories. The Thor Ragnarok figure will come with two swappable heads, a pair of swappable hands, Mjolnir, and a spinning Mjolnir effect.

Packed with detail and color, Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on getting this figure are pre-orders are live right here for $31.49. I love when Hasbro brings these iconic comic book versions to life and I hope they can continue it. Cyborg Thor is a deadly threat, and it will be nice to see him take on our Marvel Legends figure collection next year in 2022.

"Using a lock of the missing Thor's hair, Tony Stark created a cybernetic doppelganger of the Thunder God, called Ragnarok. This would prove disastrous when the cyborg betrayed the Mighty Avengers. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability. Copyright 2022 MARVEL."

Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

Includes: figure, 5 accessories

Figure scale: 6 inches

Ages 4 and up.