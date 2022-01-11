Hasbro Reveals NERF LMTD Star Wars The Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster

More Bonus Bounties have arrived for the Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty event with new reveals for The Book of Boba Fett. This time we are getting a brand new NERF LMTD announcement as the infamous bounty hunter EE-3 blaster comes to life. Priced at $109.99, this incredible replica features a 30 inch blaster with a Boba Fett deco that comes with 12 darts. Unlike most NERF blasters, this one will have three drums that can load four darts each, giving bounty hunters faster reloads speeds. Hasbro has also incorporated an illuminated scope as well as movie-accurate blaster sounds into this LMTD release, giving fans a perfect EE-3 design. Just like the previous The Mandalorian NERF LMTD release, this blaster will come in a nicely detailed box packaging will slipcover. Pre-orders are live right here with a March 2023 release, so be sure to secure to for your The Book of Boba Fett collection.

"With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Imagine scouring the galaxy for bounties with the Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster, which is meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in The Book of Boba Fett live-action TV series on Disney Plus. It includes 3 drums, each with 4-dart capacity, so you can switch them out to reload, and 12 Nerf Elite darts. The 30-inch (76 centimeter) blaster has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens and makes series-accurate blaster sounds. It comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display. To fire a dart, load a drum, prime, and pull the trigger. Compatible with Nerf Elite darts. Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included)."

"Includes: blaster, 3 drums, 12 darts, and instructions. STAR WARS BLASTER REPLICA: This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the EE-3 blaster seen in The Book of Boba Fett live-action TV series on Disney Plus."

MEASURES 30 INCHES LONG: The blaster measures 30 inches long (76 centimeters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display

INCLUDES 3 REMOVABLE 4-DART DRUMS: The Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster comes with 3 removable drums, which each can hold 4 darts, so you can switch out the drums and reload the blaster

INCLUDES 12 NERF ELITE DARTS: This Nerf LMTD Star Wars blaster comes with 12 Nerf Elite foam darts

BLASTER SOUNDS AND ELECTRONIC SCOPE WITH ILLUMINATED LENS: Features accurate blaster sounds and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens (Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, not included)