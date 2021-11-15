Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Rancor Tier 2 Unlock: Bone Accessories

Hasbro's new Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor HasLab is slowly coming along, and it looks like they are trying to give fans more incentive. Even though the Rancor still has yet to reach its goal or even reach Tier 1, the Tier 2 unlock has been revealed. Unlike the first reveal, which was a new deco Gamorrean Guard figure, this time we are getting Film-Accurate Bone Accessories and World-Building Backdrop. Star Wars fans will return to Jabba's Palace with a bone accessory pack with bones seen during Luke's encounter with the Rancor. This will include, a human skull, Tauntaun skull, Gamorrean Guard skull, male and female Twi'lek skull as well as a femur and several ribcages. These bones will go well with the Rancor Pit display backdrop that will really enhance your new 17" HasLab figure.

As cool as it is to see an accessory pack and a display base, Hasbro is doing a pretty poor job with this Star Wars HasLab. I can assume royalties have to be paid, but $350 is pretty excessive of something half the size of other HasLab programs. I am just shocked that the green-skinned Twi'lek female Oola and the Rancor Guard Malakili were not the first two reveals. They are probably the two biggest characters in Star Wars: Return to the Jedi when it comes to the Rancor beside Luke Skywalker. There are still two tier unlocks coming, but it would make more sense to hype collectors right off the back. Either way, Star Wars fans can back the current campaign here, or wait to see what the next Tier unlock is.

"With this unlock, you will expand the galaxy of scene recreation possibilities. Build your very own movie-inspired display with a variety of highly detailed bone accessory pieces inspired by the Rancor's prey in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. This includes the exact type of bones Luke Skywalker used to bring the Rancor to its knees in defeat – a human skull and femur bone. We've also included a variety of skulls from different species – a Tauntaun skull, a Gamorrean Guard skull, a human skull, a male Twi'lek skull, and a female Twi'lek skull – as well as several ribcages."

"When you're not using these for maximum scene recreation, they can be displayed in a base that resembles the desert soil of Tatooine. You will also receive a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Rancor dungeon scene-inspired cardboard background that has all your favorite details from that iconic scene, like the Rancor pit door, the trap door, the grating in the ceiling, and even the door Luke attempts to escape through."