Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Pyke Soldier Figure New Star Wars collectibles have arrived for Mando Mania including Hasbro revealing a brand new The Black Series figure

Hasbro is still slacking when it comes to Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett releases for both The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. We have barely seen anything arrive for the hit Disney+ series and The Bad Batch. However, things are slowly starting to arrive for Boba Fett, like this week's new Mando Mania reveal. The Black Series Pyke Soldier is on the way and ready to take Tatooine by force and in numbers. This figure captures the live-action appearance of the Pyke's as seen in The Book of Boba Fett. He will come with a pistol and a rifle and will be a percent army builder for Star Wars fans. The Pyke is a simple design, but it is a new figure and welcome addition to The Book of Boba Fett collection. Whether you need one or an army, the Pykes are set to arrive in Spring 2024, are priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

The Threat of the Pyke's Grow with Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PYKE SOLDIER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch Pyke Soldier figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT."

"During the Clone Wars, the Pykes became the galaxy's preeminent spice dealers, gaining control of mining operations on Kessel letting them funnel illicit substances to Coruscant's most influential crime families. After the death of Jabba the Hutt, they expanded their spice trade to encompass Tatooine. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."