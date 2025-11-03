Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Transformers Design Process Optimus Prime 3-Pack

Go behind the scenes and collection the design process of Hasbro Transformers collectibles with the new Spotlight Optimus Prime 3-Pack

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Transformers Spotlight Optimus Prime 3-Pack showcasing three design process stages.

The set includes Gray Model, Prototype, and Production versions of Optimus Prime, each with unique detailing.

All figures come with signature accessories like blasters, Energon Axe, and the Matrix of Leadership.

Collectible set is deluxe-scale, fully transformable, and available for pre-order now for a June 2026 release.

A new and exclusive set from Hasbro has arrived as they return to the Transformers universe with not one but three deluxe-scale versions of Optimus Prime. However, each of these figures represents a different stage in the figure design and development process. The set is designed for collectors and fans who appreciate the behind-the-scenes context of toy manufacturing. Optimus Prime comes to life in three different versions: a prototype, an unpainted version, and a final production release.

This entire Transformers set has over 160 unique deco operations, with each figure standing approximately 4.5" tall and coming with blasters, an Energon Axe, and the Matrix of Leadership. Each version of Optimus will also be able to convert into his iconic truck mode, and they are all packaged in one impressive windowed boxed set. The Transformers Spotlight Optimus Prime 3-Pack is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99, and it is set to roll out in June 2026.

Transformers: The Design Process in Spotlight – Optimus Prime

"Transformers enthusiasts were treated to a truly unique reveal with the Transformers Spotlight Optimus Prime Action Figure Set, a premium collectible that celebrates the artistry and evolution behind the creation of every Transformer. The set features three 4.5-inch Deluxe Class figures representing the Gray Model, Prototype, and Production phases of Optimus Prime's design journey. "Each figure includes signature accessories – the Matrix of Leadership, Energon axe, and blaster – and is presented in striking window-box packaging that showcases every stage of development."

Gray Model – From 2D vision to 3D model: The Gray Model figure represents the first time that design plans and CAD drawings begin to come to life in 3D.

Prototype -Imperfections corrected: The Prototype figure, rendered in molded colors, represents the extensive testing our tools and molds go through to ensure the highest quality.

Production – Design process mastery: The Production figure represents the final product, with intricate deco, metallic paint, and details that reflect the Transformers universe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!