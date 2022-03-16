Hasbro Reveals Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Original '96 Figures

Another Star Wars Fan Celebration has kicked off from Hasbro with some new The Vintage Collection reveals. This set of reveals is all Walmart Exclusives as Hasbro continues to rebuild the Kenner Original '96 line. Five figures will be from the Original Saga with the resin of the A New Hope Stormtrooper and R2-D2. As for Empire Strikes Back, we are getting a return to Cloud City with two new Bedpan Security Guards. Helder Spinoza and Isdam Edian are ready to join your Lando with guns at the ready, and a nice head sculpts to please Empire fans. Lastly, the Imperial Gunner from Return of the Jedi ends the Original '96 Kenner Fan Celebration reveals with an updated sculpt and included blaster. Each Star Wars figure features the beloved and classic card back, and fans will be able to find them exclusive to Walmart. Each Star Wars The Vintage Collection figure is priced at $14.99, set for a Fall 2022 release, and will be found here.

