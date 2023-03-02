Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets A new Marvel Legends live stream event has arrived, featuring an amazing wave of comic inspired figures including a powerful Hulk set

Even after the disappointment of a $75 Star Wars action figure set (here), Hasbro is bringing some big guns to March. A brand new Marvel Legends live stream has arrived, and they did not hold back with everything kicked off with a sweet Spider-Man comic wave seen here. However, that was not all that Hasbro will be dishing out as they are also celebrating the 60th Anniversary of The Avengers in Marvel Comics. An event like this is no small feature, and they are dropping 10 collectibles to honor the team. This includes not one but two deluxe figure sets featuring the Hulk and Thor, right from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Up first is the Hulk, who is getting an Incredible 2-pack set featuring not only the Hulk but a Bruce Banner. Marvel fans can now recreate the infamous The Incredible Hulk #1 cover with these two. This is not the same Gray Giant we got a couple of years ago either, and it has an updated head sculpt and defined body. Bruce Banner will be shown in his lab coat and will have removable glasses. Hasbro has kept some of the other accesses under wraps for now, but hopefully, some body transformation pieces are also included. This is a fantastic set, and getting both figures is amazing, and it is exciting to get a Bruce Banner figure to add to our collection.

As Marvel Comics fans can see above, Thor is the next deluxe figure set arriving our way, featuring the bearded god. He will be accompanied by the first even Marvel Legends release of The Destroyer, which has articulation and detail. Both of these figures will tower over your standard 6" figures, making their godly presence known. Pre-orders, prices, or release dates are unknown at this time, and fans will get more information in the coming month. Thor and Hulk fans can check out all other things Marvel Legends right here in the meantime.