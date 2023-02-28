Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack The Star Wars Hasbro team does it again and releases another completely unnecessary The Black Series set at a might $75

A brand new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack has been revealed for the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. NED-B and Phase II Purge Trooper are packed together for this special set, and Hasbro has brought back the Carbonized gimmick once again. Amazon will be getting the beauty exclusively, and they have attached an unnecessary $75 price tag. That is right, Hasbro is now asking $75 for this unnecessary rerelease that features the outdated Carbonized gimmick. Years ago, that was almost the price of four The Black Series figures, which is completely bonkers.

Hasbro's Star Wars line has been pretty downhill lately with some overpriced Haslab projects, constant rerelease figures (looking at you Skiff Lando), and much more. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, and we have seen nothing impressive. We still have not seen new figures from The Book of Boba Fett, and where the hell is all The Bad Batch releases?! As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it is sad to see such an incredible world get swept under the rug over and over. If this new release shows anything is that Hasbro is focusing on the wrong part of the release, as it was the packaging that really made those early Carbonized figures shine. For Star Wars fans who want to take out a debt to Jabba the Hutt then this 2-Pack can be found here. Do Better Hasbro.

Hasbro Enters the Dark Times with Pricey 2-Pack Figure Set

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with action figures from The Black Series! The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. These collectible Black Series figures are detailed to look like NED-B & a purge trooper from the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

These NED-B & Purge Trooper action figures are inspired by the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm) 2-pack with premium deco in their collections

This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure 2-pack comes with 4 accessories

This Black Series action figure 2-pack is treated with a sleek metallic finish for premium figures that really stand out in any fan's collection

Look for more entertainment-inspired The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)