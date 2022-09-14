Hasbro Takes NERF Collectors Back to 1992 with New Retro Blaster

A huge surge of nostalgia has swept the county from reboots, sequels, and the growing popularity of vintage toy lines. G.I. Joe and Masters of the Universe are bigger than ever, and their biggest clients are adult collectors. Hasbro is back with another blast from the past as they celebrate 30 years of the iconic NERF line with the reveal of the NERF Retro line. Blasters from the past are back, and kicked off things first is a trip back to 1992 with the return of the Sharp92 Blaster. This was the first blaster to use the iconic foam darts, and Hasbro captured it in all of its Retro glory. The retro design and packaging all make a comeback, giving collectors a true recreation of the toys original launch. The NERF Sharp92 Retro Blaster is priced at $29.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The Nerf Retro line celebrates 30 years of dart blasting, paying tribute to iconic blasters from the past! The Sharp92 blaster brings back the Nerf Sharp Shooter, which was released in 1992 and was the first Nerf blaster to fire the now iconic Nerf foam darts, launching a whole new way to blast into adrenaline-pumping outdoor play. The blaster is a reproduction of the original Sharp Shooter dart blaster, so you can relive those first Nerf battles and create new memories as you blast into new Nerf games."

"The nostalgic blast from the past continues with the package itself, which captures the look of the original package. And like the Sharp Shooter blaster from 1992, the Sharp92 blaster includes suction-tip darts. Fire into fun in 3 easy steps. Pull back the handle, load a dart into the barrel, and squeeze the trigger. Includes blaster, 3 suction-tip Nerf darts, and sticker sheet. Eyewear recommended (not included)."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Nerf