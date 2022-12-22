Hasbro Teases Franklin Richards Marvel Legends Figure is Coming Soon

It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for Marvel Legends fans as Hasbro has teased another figure. The 20th Anniversary of Marvel Legends continues, and now the Fantastic Four are here to join the party. A fan-favorite character has arrived as Franklin Richards is ready to join your Fantastic Four collection. Franklins Richards has been in Marvel Comics since 1968, with the publishing debut in Fantastic Four Annual #6. He has a younger Valeria Meghan Richards, and the two have been a big part of Marvel's favorite superhero family ever since. Hasbro is giving fans a more recent version of Franklin, showing off his rebellious black haired look since there are already plenty of blondes in the family.

Marvel Legends collectors will be getting Franklin some of the newly created lab equipment accessories. On top of that, another member of the Future Foundation is also included with Turg. This version of Franklin also features one of the more modern Fantastic Four super suits, showing off that dark blue design. We can expect more Franklin figures in the future, so I would not be surprised if we get a classic suited version with blonde hair. No release date is known at this time, but all things Marvel Legends can be found here.

Your Fantastic Four Collection is Getting A New Addition

"It's the 20th of the month again! With this being the final reveal of the year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Marvel Legends, we thought we'd make it…well, FANTASTIC! Introducing the Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Franklin Richards! More to come on this figure in the new year, so stay tuned… We want to shoutout ALL of the amazing Marvel Legends fans out there and wish you an early Happy New Year. Thank you for celebrating 20 awesome years with us. With you, we look forward to many more to come!"