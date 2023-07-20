Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends at SDCC 2023 Breakfast Meet-Up

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we checking out the floor for Breakfest with Hasbro as they tease new and recent releases

San Diego Comic Con is officially here, and we are hitting the ground bright and early with Hasbro. Nothing stays good morning San Diego like breakfast and toys in the morning as we attend Hasbro's SDCC Breakfast Meet-Up. Just like a tour of their booth, a lot of new releases are showcased here across all of their hit brands. Star Wars, G.I. Joe Classified. Indiana Jones, Marvel Epic Heroes, and Marvel Legends. While Hasbro's panels are not kicking off until Friday, they did happen to sneak a couple of new releases into their Breakfast display.

For Marvel Legends, Hasbro is their convention exclusive Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra set. It looks like a female Hydra Agent has tagged along, which could mean a new army builder figure is on the way or a special 2-pack. Blast on in next is a powerful hunk of plastic as a new Iron Man enemy debuts as SDCC with Detroit Steel. Detroit Steel debuted in 2010 in Iron Man #25 (Vol. 5), which is piloted by Lt. Doug Johnson III, who wants some real revenge on Tony Stark. This Marvel Legends figure looks incredible with tons of color, some powerful accessories, and nice packaging that uses some sweet artwork.

The Hasbro fun did not end there, as we did get another closer look at the upcoming The Force Unleashed Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive. While Starkiller was amazing to see, it was the new Star Wars: The Black Series Paz Vizla that shows fans what is coming on the horizon. You can not beat a breakfast like this, and so much was showcased, like a closer look at the HasLab HISS Tank for G.I. Joe, the new kid-friendly X-Men 97' set of toys, Series 7 of The Bounty Collection, and so much more. Stay tuned for more coverage right from SDCC and stay tuned and be on the lookout for pre-orders after the con (here), like that convention exclusive Deadpool Marvel Legends 2-pack.

