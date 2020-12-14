The Mandalorian Grogu Gets Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush from Hasbro

Mando Monday is here, which means new collectibles are from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. This time, Grogu, aka The Child, is getting a new plush figure from Hasbro. Coming out of the Star Wars: The Bounty Collection, fans will be getting The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush. This fun and unique plush will have three different modes allowing fans and collectors to display Grogu by himself, in his hover pram, or just in the hover-pram by itself. Like most inner changing plushes, the pram cover is hidden inside the Grogu plus so when fans will rotate the plus around to allow various new displayable options. If you are a fan of The Child, this will be a fun new collectible for your growing in Star Wars The Mandalorian collection.

The Child is a fan-favorite character, and this plus is a fun new addition to the Star Wars: The Bounty Collection series. With the overwhelming love for Grogu, I do not doubt that there will be plenty of collectors and fans who will want this figure for themselves given to a loved one. The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush from Hasbro will be priced at $19.99. He is set to release in Spring 2021, and pre-orders will go live today at 4 PM EST on various retailers like here. Make sure you check out some of the other amazing Mando Monday reveals, like new additions to Star Wars: The Black Series with Bo-Katan and a new wave to the Archive Collection.

"STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Boys and girls can add THE CHILD (GROGU), a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests (and affectionately referred to as "BABY YODA" by fans), to their STAR WARS collections. Kids can have 3 times the galactic fun with STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH, converting between hover-pram, THE CHILD in hover-pram, and THE CHILD modes.

This plush figure is inspired by the pop culture phenomenon seen on the Disney+ live-action series THE MANDALORIAN. The soft plush design of the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH allows kids to cuddle up close with the adorable character from the STAR WARS galaxy."