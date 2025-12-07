Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, she-hulk

Hasbro Turns Up the Heat with New Marvel Legends Red She-Hulk

There is a new She-Hulk in town as Hasbro debuts their newest figure as Betty Ross takes on the mantle with a fiery personality

Article Summary

Red She-Hulk, transformed by Intelligencia and M.O.D.O.K., was first introduced in Hulk comics in 2009.

The detailed 6-inch figure features two head sculpts, four extra hands, and her signature sai weapons.

Collector-friendly and highly poseable, Red She-Hulk is available for pre-order now, shipping April 2027.

Hasbro is back with some brand new Marvel Legends releases, including a new gamma-powered figure. Red She-Hulk, also known as Betty Ross, was introduced during the events of Hulk (Vol. 2) #15 back in 2009. Originally the daughter of General "Thunderbolt" Ross and longtime love interest of Bruce Banner, Betty spent years caught between her loyalty to her father and her feelings for Banner. However, after her apparent death, she was secretly revived and transformed by the Intelligencia and M.O.D.O.K., turning her into the Red She-Hulk. Initially, she acted as a Marvel Comics antagonist, clashing violently with both the Hulk and other heroes while being manipulated by outside forces.

As time went on, she would regain her mind and would even work alongside the Avengers and the Hulk family. Collectors can now bring the Red Hulk home as Hasbro debuts its latest Marvel Legends figure, adding a red twist to the Savage She-Hulk figure. Betty will have two head sculpts, four extra hands, and will get her very own deadly sai weapons. Bring legendary Marvel Comics events like "Hulked-Out Heroes" and "Fear Itself" to life with this fun release that is already up for pre-order. Red She-Hulk will be ready for action in April 2027 and can be pre-ordered online now for $27.99.

Marvel Legends Series Red She-Hulk

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Red She-Hulk figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Hulk comics. Red She-Hulk action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 4 alternate hands, and 2 sai. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Red She-Hulk burning with rage and fury and reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

