Hasbro Unveils Exclusive Secret Empire Captain America Marvel Legends

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including Captain America that hails Hydra

Hail Hydra! The infamous Captain America from the Marvel Comics event Secret Empire has arrived at Marvel Legends. After the Red Skull got his hands on the Cosmic Cube, he rewrote the history of Steve Rogers, turning him into a Sleeper Agent for Hydra. Sneaking under the radar of The Avengers, Captain America is now ready for his new Secret Empire to rise, and Hasbro is here to help. Coming to life right from the pages of Marvel Comics, Cap is faithfully sculpted to his on-page counterpart. Secret Empire Steve Rogers will come with an extra pair of hands and his new shield.

Secret Empire was a pretty incredible comic event and it flipped the Captain America mythos on its head in a very intriguing way. From his textured suit to his angry expression, this is a Cap that will put any Avenger in their place. Marvel fans will be able to get their hands on the Marvel Legends Secret Empire Captain America exclusively at Walmart. This is one evil version of the Star Spangled Avenger that Marvel Legends fans will surely not want to miss out on owning. Pre-orders will arrive this Thursday (March 14, 2024) during Walmart Con starting at 10 AM EST.

Marvel Legends Secret Empire Captain America

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Secret Empire comics. Captain America Steve Rogers action figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including distinct Secret Empire comics-inspired shield. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

SECRET EMPIRE -INSPIRED CAPTAIN AMERICA: This collectible Steve Rogers Cap action figure is inspired by the character's appearance Marvel's Secret Empire comics

MARVEL COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands and comics-inspired shield

HAIL HYDRA: Acting as a sleeper agent, an altered version of Captain America leads a secret army intent on taking over the USA in the name of Hydra

