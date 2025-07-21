Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils Exclusive Transformers Autobot Seaspray G1 Figure

A new Transformers figure is coming to Walmart Con from Hasbro as they debut Seaspray as their next G1 retro figure

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Transformers G1 Seaspray figure as a Walmart Con exclusive for collectors and fans.

This retro-inspired Autobot converts from robot to hovercraft in 22 steps and includes a blaster accessory.

Seaspray features vintage G1 styling, nostalgic packaging, and classic tech specs for authentic appeal.

Pre-orders for Transformers fans go live at Walmart Con starting July 24, priced at $24.84 while supplies last.

Seaspray is one of the more unique Autobots in the Transformers universe, introduced in the original 1985 toyline and cartoon series. As a hovercraft, Seaspray bridges land and sea operations in its alternate vehicle mode, giving it a tactical advantage in aquatic missions. Known for his bubbly speech in the G1 cartoon, Seaspray is a fan-favorite Autobot who is now getting a retro G1 release from Hasbro. Over the years, he's received various toy updates, from the compact G1 figure to more articulated modern releases like the Titans Return version.

Hasbro is now turning back the clock as they debut their latest Walmart Con exclusive, which gives Seaspray his classic design with retro packaging. Standing 5" tall, Seaspray converts from boat to robot in just 22 steps and comes with a blaster. While not a central figure in the franchise, Seaspray represents the quirky charm of early Transformers G1 designs with oddly specific vehicle modes. This brightly colored hero is ready for action in all of his retro Transformers G1 glory for $24.84. Pre-orders are set to arrive only at Walmart Con on July 24, at 10 AM EST.

Transformers Autobot Seaspray, Retro G1-Inspired

"Re-experience the nostalgia of your favorite G1 action figures with the Transformers Retro Autobot Seaspray toy! Toy converts from robot to boat in 22 steps. Seaspray displays a zest for his job unmatched by fellow Autobots. He loves the ocean and its creatures, and he loves the thrill of naval battle. Transformers Retro G1 action figures feature vintage styling, accessories, and special package art and tech specs."

"Clip out and save the on-box tech specs to share, then see how this figure stacks up against other heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons. (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. Includes figures, 1 accessory, and instructions."

