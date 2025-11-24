Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Batman Who Laughs Returns to McFarlane with New Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut some new DC Comics figures that embrace the madness

Article Summary The Batman Who Laughs returns in a striking black and white figure from McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line

This villain is a fusion of Batman and the Joker, hailing from DC’s twisted Dark Multiverse Earth-22

The limited edition figure includes purple-accented weapons, a display base, and a collectible art card

Pre-orders are open for $29.99, with only 4,600 pieces available and a planned release in February 2026

The Batman Who Laughs is one of DC Comics' newer and terrifying villains, who comes from the Dark Multiverse. Originating from Earth-22, this character began as a typical Batman until the Joker forced him to kill, leading to a Joker-neurotoxin being released, rewiring Bruce's mind. This turns Batman into a twisted version of himself, with all the capabilities of the Dark Knight but the mind of the Joker. He conquers his own world and is then recruited to come to the main DC Comics Universe, leading to Dark Nights: Metal.

McFarlane Toys was one of the first companies to give collectors figures of these wicked Dark Multiverse figures, and they have a new one up their sleeve with a new Batman Who Laughs. Releasing as a Black and White Accent Edition Gold Label, this figure features a black, white, and purple deco that comes in a windowless box. McFarlane has released a special edition, limited to only 4,600 pieces, which will come with purple weapons, a display base, a collectible art card, and a card base. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman Who Laughs are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, with a February 2026 release.

The Batman Who Laughs (DC Multiverse) Black and White

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime."

"He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. After being initially defeated, the Batman Who Laughs managed to survive and remains a threat to the greatest heroes of the Multiverse. – Accessories include a Knife and a Sickle plus a figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!