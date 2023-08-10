Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, WandaVision

Hasbro Unveils It Was Agatha All Along with New Marvel Legends Figure

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from the hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

The mastermind behind WandaVision has come to Hasbro's Marvel Legends line with a brand new figure. It was Agatha all along as this sorceress helped twist Wanda Maximoff's mind as he succumbed to her grief after Avengers: Infinity War. Collectors can now bring the power of Agatha Harkness home with Hasbro's newest Marvel Legends Disney+ Build-A-Figure wave. Collect the whole wave to build the Hydra Stomper from Marvel Studios What If…?. This witch will not come with any accessories but will feature a photo-real head sculpt to the actress and her outfit from the final act of WandaVision. Hasbro has her set for an October 2023 release at $24.99, and pre-orders are already live right here. Check out some of the other BAF figures in the wave, like Kingpin, Yelena Beltova, Gamora, and Goliath.

The Dark Magic of Agatha Harkness Arrives at Hasbro

"Sorceress Agatha Harkness was rejected by her own coven long ago. In Westview, she pretends to be Wanda and the Vision's nosy neighbor to learn more about Wanda's powers. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Agatha Harkness character from Marvel Studios' WandaVision featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. "

Includes: Figure and 3 Build-a-Figure parts.

