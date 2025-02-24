Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Hasbro Unveils New Gamerverse Miles Morales 2099 Marvel Legends

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Brooklyn 2099 Suit Miles Morales figure, inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game.

Features futuristic design, extra hands, web effects for dynamic poses, and over 20 points of articulation.

Miles Morales battles threats in Marvel's New York, lending excitement to your action figure collection.

Pre-order begins February 25, with a Summer 2025 release via Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Hasbro is taking gamers and Spider-Man fans back to the hit PlayStation exclusive video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game features an impressive story involving the arrival of Venom, Harry Osborn, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales swinging through the city together. One of the coolest features of the game was the costumes, which feature comic books, movies, and original Spider-Man suits. Hasbro has now been bringing these suits to life with a new set of Marvel Legend action figures.

One of which is one of Miles Morales's Spider-Man skins with the Brooklyn 2099 Suit. This original suit reimagines Miles in the year 2099, adding a futuristic yet tactical design to this spider. Besides an impressive sculpt, Hasbro has included two pairs of extra hands and some web effects to make sure he can get the job done. Whether you need a future hero or just want to add some zest to your Miles Morales collection, this figure is for you. Pre-orders are set to arrive on February 25, at 1 PM EST, at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales 2099

"Miles Morales fights to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Brooklyn 2099 Suit Miles Morales action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

